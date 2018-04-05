Finishing costs Halstead the points

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Halstead Town 1

Norwich United Res 2

by Ken Gillard

at The Milbank Stadium

Saturday’s match typified Halstead’s season as they were unable to build on a win and a draw against their lowly opponents.

The visitors put up a stern rearguard action to repel almost everything the hosts threw at them on an energy-sapping pitch affected by several days of rain.

The visitors started well and took the lead early on after Damon Cooper latched onto a long free-kick and knocked it past Matt Walker.

This stung the hosts into action and within a minute they were back on level terms when Ben Morris eventually prodded home following a corner which saw efforts from himself, Chris Harris and Kane Gilbert saved.

Halstead then dominated proceedings with the best chance before the break seeing Gilbert, the hosts’ most impressive player on the day, force Aiden Way into another good save.

The second half began with the Humbugs on the charge again, but it was soon Norwich who had the ball in the back of the net, with George Diggens sweeping home a cross following a breakaway move.

Harris immediately went close with a header that he should have done better with while a flurry of chances, including Gilbert twice hitting the upright, went begging as Halstead fell to defeat.

It saw the north Essex side drop a place in the table to 10th with Mark McLean’s side not in action again until Tuesday’s trip to Little Oakley (7.45pm).

• Monday’s scheduled match for Halstead Town at Cornard United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

This means the Ards will not have played a competitive game for two weeks going into Saturday’s game at eighth-placed Norwich CBS (3pm).

Cornard’s fixture at Team Bury has been rearranged for a week today (April 12).