EXCLUSIVE: Debenham swoop for Felixstowe frontman

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore has pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of Craig Jennings from Felixstowe & Walton United.

Jennings was one of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s most clinical marksmen last season, scoring 28 goals as Felixstowe pushed Mildenhall Town all the way in the title race.

However, he has fallen slightly down the pecking order at the Goldstar Ground this term, though he has still managed to find the net five times in 25 appearances for the runaway leaders.

That ongoing situation prompted the former Ipswich Wanderers frontman to seek a move and Moore is delighted to have secured his services for the remainder of the First Division season.

“Craig will bring us a lot,” said Moore.

“He is good in the air, presses from the front and scores a variety of goals.

“He wants some game time and to get back enjoying his football.”

Jennings will go straight into the Hornets squad for Saturday’s trip to Braintree Town Reserves (3pm).

* For more reaction to the signing of Jennings, see this week’s Express print edition