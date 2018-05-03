Different challenges for AFC’s two Colchester finalists

While for AFC Sudbury Under-18s it will be a case of looking to repeat last year’s cup final when they step out at Colchester United on Monday, for AFC Sudbury Ladies it will be a battle to overcome big odds in their bid for glory.

Manager Natalie Golding’s last game in charge will see her AFC side feature in the Suffolk Women’s Cup final against an Ipswich Town Ladies outfit (12.30pm) who are battling for promotion, two levels higher than the Yellows.

Not only that but Sudbury are a side who have struggled towards the bottom of the Eastern Women’s League Premier Division, though with no threat of relegation this season.

Come Bank Holiday Monday’s first part of an AFC Sudbury cup final double-header, with Danny Laws’ academy side taking on Bury Town in the Suffolk Boys’ Midweek Cup Final afterwards (4pm), it will be more than a month since Golding’s side have taken to the pitch in a competitive game.

A lack of players, through a combination of injuries and unavailability issues, has seen the club concede their last two fixtures, is far from ideal preparation.

And Golding, who captained the side to their previous triumph in the competition four years ago, which included a famous 3-2 semi-final win against Ipswich Town, is under no illusions as to the size of their task, but is equally hopeful they can pull off a big upset.

“It is going to be a Man City versus Wigan game, but it does not faze us,” she said.

“We like to be the underdogs and while there is no pressure on us, they will have the pressure of looking to retain it and the pressure of being a big club.

“We will give it everything. Obviously it is mine and my dad’s (Clive Golding, founding figure, former manager and now general manager) last game and we will not be going there knowing they are a great side and ready to roll over for them.

“Anything is possible in football.”

Centre-back Marie Seabrook, who is one of five players who won the competition in 2013/14, will lead the team out while Megan Partridge, Mia Etheridge and Stacey Taeger are seen as the side’s main goal threats.

Meanwhile, the AFC Sudbury Under-18s are looking to take another step to emulating last season’s quadruple-winning side by completing the league and cup double, with divisional rivals Bury Town standing in their way on Monday.

Only Tom Dettmar, Joe Walker and Callum Watson remain from the starting XI that blew away Walsham-le-Willows in the final a year ago.

However, this new crop have recently tabled some impressive results and are littered with Bostik League experience.

Academy director Danny Laws has urged the club’s supporters to go along and support both games.

“To have two teams playing at the same venue in back-to-back finals is fantastic,” he said. “I will be there to support the ladies and would love to see yellow outweigh blue from the stands at both games.”

But first, the under-18s will travel to Woodbridge Town tonight in the Thurlow Nunn League Cup Semi-Final, while the following Thursday will see them travel to the winners of the quarter-final tie between Wroxham and Swaffham in the League Championship play-off semi.