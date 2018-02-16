Debenham make Sudbury pay for wasteful finishing

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

AFC Sudbury Reserves 0

Debenham LC 2

Leon Moore admitted his Debenham side were a tad fortunate to pick up all three points at in-form AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday but now wants to make sure they do not waste the momentum.

Postponements had meant the Hornets had not played for three weeks, but a goal in each half, from Craig Jennings and Martin Westcott, ensured they picked up their first win in three matches, and in doing so halted Sudbury’s winning run at four games.

“We came here for the win and we got the win, but we rode our luck at times,” said Moore.

“Personally, if I’m being honest, Sudbury can feel a bit hard done by.

“They tested our ‘keeper in the first half a couple of times and I said at half-time that Sudbury were lucky not to get a goal. And then at the end they hit the post twice in the last 10 minutes and did everything but score.

“It is a game that could have gone either way but I’m chuffed to come away from a side that have won four in a row, play some nice football and are only two places below us, with a win.

“We need to keep that momentum up now.”

Debenham were boosted by the return of captain Shaun Thorrold from a six-week injury lay-off, with the midfielder starting along with left-back debutant Connor Corrick, formerly of Ipswich Wanderers before going travelling.

AFC young side started strongly with first-team member Max Booth rustling the side-netting while Nathan Read blasted over the bar.

Debenham enjoyed then their own good spell, but goalkeeper Luca Collins remained untested as James Watling saw a shot blocked by a defender, while Jack Severy miscued a long-range strike.

At the other end, Stephen Fenner made a good save with his feet to deny Kie Dyer, son of former Premier League star Kieron.

But the Hornets were gifted the lead in the 31st minute when Collins spilled a Severy shot and the predatory instincts of Craig Jennings saw him to an easy finish.

Fenner saved low from Gravett before AFC rained chances on Debenham’s box in the second half, but without being able to work him further, with Read pulling wide from a great opening.

Debenham made the profligacy pay in the 81st minute when substitute Westcott gratefully accepted a miscued pass and bore down on goal, before firing into the bottom corner.

Sudbury knew it was not to be their day when Read twice hit the post in injury-time.

Downham Town (10th) visit Friend’s Meadow on Saturday (3pm) before eighth-place Debenham host Wisbech St Mary in the quarter final of the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Debenham LC: Fenner, Stollery, Corrick, Bolton, Brock, Crowe, Watling (Hunt 80’), Thorrold (c) (Westcott 70’), Jennings, Duka (Poxon 60’), Severy.

Express Man of The Match: James Watling.