Cornard leak seven goals at Swaffham

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Swaffham Town 7

Cornard United 2

Cornard bore the brunt of a Swaffham Town backlash as the promotion-chasing Peddlars ended their four-game winless run in fine style.

The visitors included new signing Ben Parkin in the squad of 16, but there was no Dan Clark, Tom Glassington, Ryan McGibbon or Jake Hearn.

Cornard were forced into a change early on as Mason Lumley limped off with Dave Dowding, not fully fit himself, going to right-back.

Matty Grove made several saves before the deadlock was broken by the lively Joe Jackson.

Matthew Prudence scored a second for Swaffham with an impressive overhead kick.

Parkin had to clear off his line shortly afterwards, before The Ards pulled a goal back in the 28th minute via a Lewis Blanchett free-kick into the top corner.

Jackson made it 3-1 and completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time.

Alex Vincent made it five soon after the restart while a penalty was converted by Blanchett to pull another back.

But it got worse for Cornard as Vincent and Prudence both added further to the home side’s tally and Cornard played out the last 12 minutes with 10 men as youngster Max Dinnell received a knock to the head.

Cornard (13th) are due to host Norwich CBS on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Team Bury on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• Elsewhere in the division, Halstead Town’s first home game for almost two months ended in a 0-0 draw with Downham Town.

There was a dearth of chances with Halstead having the best one around the hour mark, when Jake Brown’s cross was scrambled away.

Marcus Warren came on for his 200th appearance for Halstead (9th), who are due to travel to Norwich United on Saturday (3pm).