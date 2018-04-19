Cornard face tough test to end their losing sequence

After losing their fifth game on the trot, things are not set to get any easier for Cornard United this weekend with a trip to already-promoted Woodbridge Town, who will be keen to take another step towards securing the title.

The last month has seen Cornard plunge from mid-table and harbouring top 10 hopes and a long-awaited return to securing an FA Cup spot next season to the bottom third of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Debenham LC, with the Hornets stinging the Ards — who ended the match with 10 men after Ryan McGibbon saw red following an altercation — with a goal in each half, was their fourth straight loss in the league, with the other defeat in the unwanted sequence coming in the First Division Knockout Cup.

Saturday’s trip to Woodbridge (3pm), who include former Ipswich Town captain and Trinidad & Tobago international Carlos Edwards in their side, is followed by their rearranged Easter Monday derby at home to Halstead Town (7.45pm).

Whatever the result at the weekend, Ryan Lines and Liam Aves’ side will go into their midweek game looking to achieve a double over their near-neighbours, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Halstead on Boxing Day.

Cornard currently lie in 16th place in the table, six places adrift of Mark McLean’s Halstead side who were beaten 5-2 at home to Woodbridge on Friday evening, a result which saw the Woodpeckers celebrate their promotion to the Premier Division.

The Humbugs will be hoping a hectic schedule will not work against them in Tuesday’s derby, with the side in action at King’s Lynn Town Reserves last night before hosting Needham Market Reserves on Saturday (3pm), as they play three times in a week.

On Friday at the Milbank Stadium, there was to be no repeat of their thrilling 2-2 draw from earlier in the season as the visitors scored three unanswered goals in the first half, via a brace from Matt Mackenzie with a stunning strike from Ryan Keeble sandwiched in the middle.

Halstead started the second half strongly, with Chris Harris and Kane Gilbert forcing saves, but a speculative effort from Mackenzie suqirmed underneath Matt Walker to give the visitors a fourth and the striker his hat-trick.

It did not get any better for the Humbugs as Kelsey Trotter struck to give the Peckers a five-goal lead, though substitute Karl Andrade did find the back of the net twice in the final quarter-of-an-hour to restore some pride.

In the end the visitors were worthy winners, even if debate could rage as to whether the scoreline was a true reflection of Halstead’s endeavours.

• Elsewhere in the division, AFC Sudbury Reserves lie in 10th position with one game left to play, which will not come until a week on Saturday at King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm), following a 4-0 victory at home to Little Oakley on Tuesday evening.

First-team manager Mark Morsley was in the dugout with Dave Cannon at King’s Marsh and will have been delighted with what he saw from the club’s academy players.

• Up in the Premier Division, Hadleigh United pivotal game at Haverhill Borough (see www.suffolkfreepress.co.uk for result and reaction), one place and three points above them in the last safe spot, following a thrilling 4-3 home win over Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday.

After racing to a 2-0 lead, the Brettsiders were pipped back to 2-2 before quickly finding themselves 3-2 behind. But Hadleigh again found two goals to claim maximum points ahead of Wednesday’s all-important clash.