Cornard end their barren run in fine style

Cornard United’s joint-manager Ryan Lines has revealed his relief at ending the side’s losing streak with Tuesday’s 5-2 home win over March Town United.

The Ards had lost six games on the bounce going into the fixture, which was not thought to be going ahead this time last week, after March asked permission from the Thurlow Nunn League to scrap it. But as Cornard wanted to play in the end, the fixture went ahead.

It saw Cornard win despite striker Ben Parkin having to stand in as a goalkeeper after Matt Grove injured himself in the warm-up.

Lines tweeted: ‘A record I want to never go through again, six consecutive defeats tested my managerial knowledge to breaking point, mentally draining.

“Glad to get the win tonight! Huge lift in team moral going into our last 3 games this week. Well done @CornardUtdFC also well done @BenParkin27.”

Cornard, who were due to begin a trio of final matches at bottom side Team Bury last night, were 3-0 up at half-time against March with the game ending with the hosts having five different players on the scoresheet. Dave Dowding, Callum Griffith, Andrew Schofield, Reece Keating and️ Ezra Drann all celebrated hitting the back of the net on the night.

Cornard, who were fifith-from-bottom going into last night’s fixture, are set to bring down the curtain on the season at Blackhouse Lane with the visit of Norwich CBS on Saturday before travelling to Braintree Town Reserves on Monday (both 3pm).

Halstead Town also had a trio of games still to play in the First Division, starting at Norwich United Reserves last night.

Mark McLean’s side, who followed up last Tuesday’s pleasing 4-1 derby victory at Cornard with a 2-1 success at Whitton United on Saturday, also still have trips to Swaffham Town, on Saturday, and Debenham LC, on Monday (both 3pm).

AFC Sudbury Reserves finished up on Saturday with a 2-2 draw at King’s Lynn Town Reserves that left them in 11th place.