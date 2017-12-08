Cornard come out on top in battle of the basement

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Cornard Utd 2

Team Bury 0

Goals from Mason Lumley and Charlie Hayes clinched victory in this basement battle, and lifted Cornard one place to 18th.

This was Cornard’s fourth league win of the season.

The three points saw them change places with Wisbech St Mary. Team Bury stay one place off the bottom.

A lot of the early pressure came from Cornard, with Lumley and Ezra Drann going close before the hosts took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Lumley received the ball out on the right, ran towards goal, and fired in a powerful shot which the visiting keeper got his fingertips to, but could not keep out.

Cornard’s momentum was halted for a few minutes after referee James Beale took the full force of a cross, and required treatment before being able to continue until the interval. Play was the end to end before the interval, Matt Grove twice had to produce good saves as Bury attacked. Lumley was inches away from a cross by Drann, and Myles Passley twice went close.

Michael Bigg took over in the middle in the second half. Ryan McGibbon saw a shot saved before Cornard went further ahead in the 50th minute. The ball was driven into the box, Hayes blasting home on the back post.

Cornard kept up the pressure with Drann, Jake Egner, Reece Keating and Lee Kidger all going close. Team Bury produced the occasional attack, Grove twice making good saves, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Cornard visit fourth-placed King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm).

n Cornard Dynamos Under-14 Reds beat league leaders Coggeshall 4-3 in their best performance of the season. Coggeshall took an early lead, and it needed some good saves from Aaron Sutherland to keep them at bay.

Slowly the home side began to get a foothold, and the pressure told when Alfie Haygreen forced the ball over the line after Alfie Mansell’s initial effort had been saved. Just before the interval Dynamos went ahead, Mansell’s shot from the edge of the box finding the corner.

Mansell made it three early in the second half with a powerful finish from a narrow angle, before Thomas Bocking, who marshalled his defence superbly, moved up to make it 4-1. Coggeshall scored twice late on.

n FC Vineyard are top of the Fellowship Football League following a 4-1 win over Eden’s. The difference was the Green’s more clinical finishing, strikers Ollie Huckle and Sam Fairless each scoring a brace.

The goal of the game however was a 12 yard back heel on the turn which belonged to Eden’s veteran Stuart Ayling.

Churches Together were beaten 3-1 at home by 72 United.

The visitors went ahead with a deflected shot from Ben Rush, and Sam Hunt made it two before George Manning pulled one back. Scott Barnes clinched the victory.