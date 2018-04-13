Cavendish hope to move to National League System

Cavendish Football Club has applied for a move to a higher league, as they chase a new challenge next season, writes Hannah Dolman.

The club, which has been in existence for 128 years, currently fields two teams in the Rollo Estates Colchester & East Essex Football League. The first team play in the Premier Division, while the reserves play in Division One.

But manager Dave King has said the first team have applied for entry into Division Three of the Essex & Suffolk Border League, after becoming frustrated by the number of fixtures called off so far this season.

He said cancellations had been caused by bad weather, compounded by poorly maintained pitches, and player availability with teams unable to raise a full side.

King said the club had played in the league for the past three seasons but had seen a significant reduction in the quantity of teams competing in that short time.

After winning the Premier Division last season, King said the team had struggled to find consistency this season, with a stop/start season due to postponements.

They currently lie in fifth with Saturday’s home game against Tavern the final league game of the season (3pm).

King said: “There’s been so many games called off this season and it’s frustrated us.

“We want to play football and we were in such a positive mindset going into the season as reigning champions.

“But we haven’t done that well in the league and that’s because we haven’t found our rhythm with the amount of games called off.

“I think we need somewhere to grow now, the club is back on the rise and a new league would be a new, and needed, challenge for us.”

He said league representatives would visit the ground before making a decision about their application.