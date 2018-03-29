Captain confident Sudbury can get back on a good run

Ahead of a big Easter weekend that sees him return to former club Bury Town, AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight is confident their form is about to turn, writes Russell Claydon.

Following a 2-1 home defeat to Witham Town on Tuesday, AFC head into Saturday’s home game with Cheshunt, which is quickly followed up with the second installment of their A134 west Suffolk derby at Bury on Easter Monday (both 3pm) on the back of four defeats across their last five Bostik League North Division games.

The Yellows have worryingly only found the back of the net twice in that period, both Phil Kelly strikes with the former Brightlingsea Regent man having scored in the 1-1 draw at bottom side Romford on Saturday, as well as on Tuesday.

But Whight, who may have to undergo a fitness test on a hamstring niggle to play on Saturday, believes they do have goalscorers throughout the current team to be able to arrest the slide.

“We are definitely creating a lot of chances and we are an attacking team who like to get forward,” he said.

“It is just about us needing to be more clinical in front of goal and better in both boxes.

“We have got goals all around the team, and I am sure it will change.

“We do know we are capable of scoring goals, it is just one of those things at the minute.”

Sudbury’s point from their last two games has seen them drop two places in the table to 14th, with Saturday’s opponents Cheshunt currently third-from-bottom and Suffolk rivals Bury still harbouring hopes of a play-off position in 10th.

Although focused on Saturday’s game and putting in a performance, coupled with a positive result, to reward their home support, Whight is looking forward to returning to one of his former clubs on Monday.

“Yes, definitely,” he said.

“I think there will be a good crowd there and it is an important game for both teams, really.

“I know the club really well as I played there for a couple of years.

“We know they are on a good run (three straight wins) and are hoping they will get themselves into the play-offs but it is something we are not interested in and we will just be wanting to get a result for us, which would be good for us and our run.”

He added: “It was a good game at our place (1-1 on January 1). They were awarded what we felt was a very soft penalty.

“Both teams will be really up for it and we just need to get three points from it.”

Whight believed they played well for ‘the majority of the game’ in Tuesday’s defeat to Witham but just felt it was another case of not being clinical enough.

With the Bostik League’s registration deadline for new players until the end of the season coming into force from 5pm on Saturday, it was not believed that Mark Morsley would be bringing anyone else into his squad.