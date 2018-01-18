BREAKING NEWS: Grainger steps down as Newmarket boss

Kevin Grainger will step down as manager of Newmarket Town following the conclusion of Saturday’s home encounter against Walsham le Willows.

Grainger, who has been in charge of the Jockeys since September 2009, will instead take up the role of club chairman — a position vacated by the long-serving John Olive due to ill health.

STEPPING UP: Michael Shinn is Newmarket's new manager

And to complete a day of major changes at the club, player-assistant boss Michael Shinn is to replace Grainger in the hotseat.

Soon-to-be-chairman Grainger said: “It has been great times, especially the last five years with two cup finals and a Suffolk Cup semi-final.

“Finishing ninth, sixth and third last year in the league have been highlights for me.

“I have had great support from the chairman, committee and staff at the club and would like to thank them all.

“It also goes without saying that without the players I wouldn’t have had the success neither and they have been fantastic and a privilege to manage.

“With the changes and new pitch it has now become a seven-day-a-week operation and along with the committee we move forward.”

Meanwhile, with regards to the departing Olive, a club statement read: “The club cannot thank him enough for his leadership over the years.

“Taking over as chairman in 2009 with the club still financially struggling, he has been key in turning things around.

“Leading the committee with all the new changes to the ground in recent years including the fantastic 3G and he leaves the club in a far better place on and off the field.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish John all the best for the future and hope his health improves. He has already said he will be around for games whenever possible.”

As for Shinn, who joined the club in October last year, his first game in charge will be a trip to Fakenham Town on January 27.