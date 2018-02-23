BREAKING: Haverhill Borough land former Soham Town Rangers player Niall Conroy

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Borough have announced the signing of goalkeeper Niall Conroy, who left Step 4 side Cambridge City in February.

The 25-year-old 'keeper is perhaps best known in the area for his spell at Bostik League North Division side Soham Town Rangers last year - having joined The Greens from Histon in January 2017, he went on to play a key role in their dramatic Isthmian League Division One North survival campaign.

And manager Anthony Choat will be hoping Conroy can do the same for the Step 5 side, as they teeter on the edge of the relegation zone.

Borough have grappled with a poor defence in their first season at Step 5 and have struggled to find a suitable replacement for Paul Walker, who moved to AFC Sudbury over summer 2017 - with Choat, Ed Greenall, Graham Smith and Kieran Petty among those to have donned the goalkeeping shirt this season.

But Conroy is a proven shot stopper at Step 4, the level above Borough, and could play an important role in the remainder of The New Croft side's season.

He has also had previous stints with Newmarket Town, Godmanchester Rovers, St. Neots Town and Wisbech Town.

