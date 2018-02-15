BOSTIK LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Darren Mills steps up as he swaps the Blues for the Blues

Bury Town have announced that striker Darren Mills has moved to Bostik League Premier Division side Leiston and could make his return debut this weekend

He has previously played for the Step 3 side, signing in December 2014, and now makes his return to the club - also nicknamed The Blues - after a season and a half away in Steps 4 and 5.

He joined the Ram Meadow club in the summer of 2017 after spending last season with Maldon & Tiptree and Coggeshall Town. He scored 11 goals in his time at Ram Meadow while also picking up 12 yellow and two red cards this season.

The club revealed he was the subject of a seven-day approach last week, with Mills making the decision to transfer back to the Victory Road side.

His move comes as Bury, who play in the Bostik North Division, enjoy a positive run of results with three successive victories in all competitions now under their belt.

They prepare to travel to Barking on Saturday (3pm) for a mid-table clash between the 8th (Barking) and 9th (Bury Town) placed sides to make it four from four.