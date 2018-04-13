BOSTIK LEAGUE: Strike duo earn Soham victory

Sam Mulready and Craig Gillies scored the goals as Soham Town Rangers earned a 2-0 victory at Dereham Town on Thursday night.

The Greens, who are in the middle of a gruelling run that will see them play 10 games in 29 days, headed to Norfolk having suffered back-to-back defeats without scoring a goal.

However, it took them just seven minutes to find the back of the net at Aldiss Park as Mulready bagged his fourth goal since returning to the club.

And the win was made safe 10 minutes from time when Gillies — on loan from King’s Lynn Town — scored for the first time since early February.

The impressive triumph over their eighth-placed hosts, which moved Soham (16th) on to 52 points for the season, was also memorable for the return to action of player-assistant manager Erkan Okay.

The former England C international has spent the previous 15 months sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered while playing for fellow Bostik League North Division outfit AFC Sudbury.

ON TARGET: Craig Gillies made the points safe late on

He returned to training recently, though, and came on for the last 28 minutes at Dereham.

Robbie Mason’s men have very little time to dwell on that success — they travel to Waltham Abbey tomorrow (3pm) and host Ware on Tuesday (7.45pm).