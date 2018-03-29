BOSTIK LEAGUE: Duo leave Needham

Needham Market have confirmed the departures of Callum Harrison and Jack Simmons.

Former Colchester United trainee Harrison has made 32 appearances for the Bostik League Premier Division Marketmen this season, but he has found starting opportunities hard to come by of late.

PASTURES NEW: Jack Simmons has left Needham. Picture: Mecha Morton

As a result he has been granted permission to join Bostik League North Division outfit AFC Sudbury on loan until the end of the campaign.

Simmons, meanwhile, has mutually agreed to leave Bloomfields with immediate effect.

The winger, who joined Needham from Canvey Island in December 2016, has featured on 35 occasions this term.

Should Needham manager Richard Wilkins wish to replace the duo, he must do so before Saturday’s 5pm Bostik League transfer deadline.