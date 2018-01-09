BOSTIK LEAGUE: AFC swoop for new striker

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Phil Kelly from higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

Morsley had been in the market for a new striker after taking the decision to axe Reece Dobson late last month following his foul-mouthed rant at a referee.

NEW STRIKER: Phil Kelly, pictured ahead of the 2008/09 season with Cornard United

That search has now ended with the arrival of former Hadleigh United and Cornard United player Kelly, who has netted 103 goals from his 271 appearances for Bostik League Premier Division outfit Brightlingsea.

The forward will not be involved during tonight’s trip to Brentwood Town (7.45pm), with his debut set to come at Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

On the club’s website, Morsley said of his latest addition: “Phil is a player I have liked for some time and I did try and take him to Needham two seasons ago.

“Once we initially met last week he came across as the right player to join our journey as he now needs another challenge after being key the phenomenal success that Regent have enjoyed.

“He has won leagues and cups so having that experience of ‘getting over the line’ was a really important fact for me.”

