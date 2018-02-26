BOSTIK LEAGUE: AFC Sudbury release Clowsley

Wide player Jake Clowsley has been released from his contract at AFC Sudbury ahead of an expected return to his former club, Brightlingsea Regent.

Clowsley, who is normally an attacking wide player, has been filling in at left back, but since the arrival of Darryl Coakley from Needham Market has found his game time restricted and has been an unused substitute in recent games.

Manager Mark Morsley, speaking to the club's website, said: "He's behind a couple of offensive wide players in the squad and I will not be able to give them a chance in that position.

"Jake is a good lad and will be remembered for a great goal he scored away at Aylesbury United in the FA Trophy earlier in the season. I wish him well."

Clowsley arrived at the club as one of Morsley's first signings in October, having been recruited from Stanway Rovers, and made 24 appearances for the Yellows, scoring three goals.