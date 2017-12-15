‘Back us with your vote for ground improvement bid’

Hadleigh United FC is calling on supporters and people living in the area to get online and back its bid to improve the club’s facilities.

The club has applied to the Buildbase’s Club Renovation Programme, which offers two clubs in England and Wales up to £50,000 worth of building and electrical products and equipment hire each to transform their football club.

Rolf Beggerow, Hadleigh chairman, said: “Our project plan is to provide two changing rooms to support more youth player activities at The Millfield.

“We already have teams at every age group from eight years, with most having an A and B team. But we want to provide better facilities that will bring more youth-team matches to The Millfield instead of hiring and playing on pitches elsewhere.”

The club intends to create a refreshments bar next to the youth and training pitch and provide a covered standing area for parents and spectators watching youth matches and training.

The plan also includes increasing the seating capacity to 200 in the stand located next to first team pitch, installing fencing between two pitches and installing training lights all around the second pitch to facilitate training at The Millfield during winter months.

“We would like to get this work done regardless of winning a bursary from Buildbase, but without major grant support, we are not able to do so,” said Beggerow.

To support the bid go online at http://www.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support. Type in your name, your email address and select the club you want to support.

Fans who register a vote for their team will also get 10% discount on online orders from Buildbase.

In February six shortlisted finalists, three Buildbase FA Trophy and three Buildbase FA Vase clubs, will be invited to pitch their renovation project to a panel of judges from the FA and Buildbase at a ‘Dragon’s Den-style’ event at Wembley.

The two winners will be announced at The Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase semi-finals in March.

They will receive an award presentation for their building products on finals day in May 2018, ready to start renovations over the summer.

In the first year of the programme, non-league clubs Hanwell Town and Cleethorpes Town were selected as winners from 40 applications.

Refurbishment work is already under way at both clubs.

n Hadleigh United were beaten 3-2 at home by fifth-placed Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at the weekend.

James Seymour gave the visitors an early lead, but Dale Munson swiftly responded for the Brettsiders.

Alex Theobald and Lee Reed made it 3-1 to Ely before the interval, with Kyron Andrews scoring early in the second half to put Hadleigh back in the game.

Hadleigh, 20th in the division, travel to Godmanchester Rovers, who are tenth, on Saturday (3pm).