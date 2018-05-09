AFC Sudbury Ladies outclassed by higher league Ipswich Town in women’s cup final

SUFFOLK FA

WOMEN’S CUP FINAL

AFC Sudbury 1 Ipswich Town 5

by Russell Claydon

There was to be no fairy tale ending at AFC Sudbury Ladies for founding figures Clive and Natalie Golding, but coach Katie Burrows believed everyone connected with the club could be proud of their performance in the county cup final.

The Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division side — who finished second-from-bottom but were spared relegation after a withdrawal from the league — faced a daunting task at Colchester United on Monday as they went up against an Ipswich Town side who play two levels higher and were bidding for their fourth straight women’s cup.

An upset did look possible when Sophie Jeffrey’s right-wing corner deceived everyone to fly straight in after 18 minutes, with AFC having weathered an early storm.

But Ipswich were back on terms within a minute with Natasha Thomas sweeping home a rebound, while they hit the crossbar three times before captain Amanda Crump put them into a 2-1 lead with a close-range finish 10 minutes before the break after the Yellows’ defence was left all at sea from a swift counter-attack.

Ipswich became more dominant after the break though and three goals in nine minutes, from Sophie Welton, Lindsey Cooper and Thomas, with her second of the game, quickly put the final as a contest to bed, despite Stacey Teafer having a late effort cleared off the line.

Burrows, who has put herself forward to take up the reins from Golding next season, said: “I think we can all be proud of the performance Sudbury put in today. Ipswich are a side that are always going to be a tough team to beat but we made them work hard.

“I am proud of every single one of the girls who put in the effort; they didn’t stop. It could have been six or seven but they had chances at the end.

“It was tough conditions and we didn’t have a fully fit squad. If we had of it might have been a bit more of a contest.”

AFC Sudbury: Everett (motm), Harrison, Seabrook (c), Guiver, Chandler, Henderson, Squirrell, Evans, Halil, Etheridge, Jeffery. Unsed subs (rolling): Teager, Roach, Churchman, Lindon, Scott. Attendance: 446