AFC Sudbury Ladies’ founders to move on

AFC Sudbury Ladies are looking for a new driving force from next season after the side’s founding figures, father-and-daughter Clive and Natalie Golding, have decided to step away, writes Russell Claydon.

The pair will continue in their present roles, with the side’s originator Clive now the general manager and Natalie as player/manager, until the end of the current campaign.

It will see them end their 19-year association in starting up and carrying forward competitive girls’, then women’s, football at AFC.

Both said they felt it was time for a change and a fresh approach.

AFC Sudbury’s vice chairman, Trevor Smith, said: “The board were very saddened to hear the news of Clive and Natalie’s resignations. Both have been stalwarts of the club for over 20 years.

“They will be greatly missed and the club would like to go on record to personally thank them for all their hard work and effort in that time.

“We wish them all the best for the future and hope they will continue to attend games at AFC Sudbury.”

The Goldings will now be looking to play their part in delivering a trophy in their final match with the side, the Suffolk Women’s Cup Final at Colchester United FC on the first May Bank Holiday Monday (May 7, 12pm) against Ipswich Town.

Clive Golding originally set up a girls’ team at Sudbury Wanderers when Natalie was nine, 21 years ago, where he coached and managed the under-10 side before transporting it over to the newly-amalgamated AFC Sudbury in 1999, where it eventually became AFC Sudbury Ladies in 2002.

“I have managed, coached, been secretary and general manager through those times,” he said.

“I have enjoyed my time and been privileged to do that at the club.”

When he started out with the women’s team there was not even a Suffolk league for them to play in, meaning they started out in the Essex Women’s League, travelling down to London to play sides such as West Ham United.

Following a move into a newly-formed Suffolk Women’s League the side managed to gain promotion to the Eastern Region Women’s League and another promotion led them to their current level, in the Premier Division.

“The difference between now and then, unfortunately, is that it is now a lot more expensive (to play) than when we started,” he said.

“The ladies have to pay for their travel, unlike the men, and it is a very big commitment.

“On Sunday, we had eight players to go to Bedford and we had to call it off. The reason for that is we had the 29th as the last game of the season but the league have said county cup games take priority, so it has changed a few times and players already had other arrangements.”

He said he owed it to his ‘football widow’ wife Lorraine to spend more time at home at weekends, as well as his own need to have a rest.

He said he would still plan to go to home games when he could, but also wished to pursue other sporting interests.

Natalie, who stepped up as manager this season, said: “I am going to be 30 this year and have been involved for 21 years and it is time for a break.”

Golding also broke new ground at AFC by being the first female to coach a boys’ team, having a successful spell leading a side through under-8s all the way through to under-15s, which she stepped away from about four years ago.