AFC Ladies heading to Colchester Utd

HOMESTORE SELF STORAGE

SUFFOLK WOMEN’S CUP

SEMI-FINAL

AFC Sudbury 5

Leiston St Margarets 0

AFC Sudbury Ladies coaches Natalie Golding and Katie Burrows were overjoyed with their side after they fired five unanswered goals past Leiston St Margarets to set up a county cup final against Ipswich Town.

The Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division side went into the rearranged game at Whitton United on Sunday not taking anything for granted against a side who play two leagues below them.

Sudbury kicked up the slope and there was bad news when Harriet Young was stretched off after 12 minutes when she twisted awkwardly and had to be replaced by Sophie Jeffery.

AFC went ahead in the 25th minute when Rebecca Chandler fired home from eight yards from a corner kick by Megan Partridge.

Phoebe Guiver made it 2-0 after 32 minutes when she fired home from 12 yards.

Substitute Stacey Teager came on after half-time and grabbed the third 10 minutes after the restart.

It was the first of two for her in an eight-minute spell.

Emma Squirrel’s introduction was significant in that it was her first appearance since incurring an injury in pre-season.

Jeffery finished off the scoring in the 76th minute to complete a comfortable passage through to the final, where they are due to meet Ipswich Town, so often their nemesis at the semi-final stage, at Colchester United’s Weston Homes Community Stadium on Monday, May 7 (12pm).

“It was a good professional performance,” general manager Clive Golding said.

“Natalie and Katie are now looking forward to pitting their wits against Ipswich Town.”

The ladies were due to be in league action at Royston last night.