AFC Ladies geared up for semi-final

AFC Sudbury Ladies will be looking to put their recent League Cup heartbreak firmly behind them when they take to the field at Whitton United for their Suffolk Women’s Cup semi-final against Leiston St Margarets on Sunday (2.30pm).

The Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division side have not kicked a competitive ball since February 25’s cruel League Cup quarter-final defeat on penalties at AFC Dunstable, following a goalless 120 minutes.

With the side, coached by Natalie Goulding and Katie Burrows, having been recent regulars in the last four of the county cup competition, they are glad to not be coming up against Ipswich Town Ladies in their semi-final this time around.

General manager Clive Goulding explained: “We have won it before (2014/15) and got to the semi-finals on three or four occasions but always come up against Ipswich Town, so we are pleased to have avoided them this year.

“We do not know an awful lot about Leiston St Margarets but they play in the Suffolk League and we will certainly not be taking them lightly.”

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Yellows in the league this season, with a potential relegation, if they were to drop one place from their current eighth position into the bottom two, seemingly alleviated by two teams withdrawing from the league earlier in the season.

But Goulding hopes they can finish their campaign on a high with some silverware.

“The Suffolk Women’s Cup was one of our targets this season and it has not been a good one so far due to injuries and unavailability,” he said.

“But this could be a great way to finish the season and we are looking forward to it.”

Holly Harrison (back) and Lottie Churchman (ankle) are the only absentees.