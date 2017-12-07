AFC fail to break down the ten men

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Potters Bar Town 0

AFC Sudbury 0

AFC had four players booked in this goalless encounter at the Pakex Stadium — Sam Mills, Reece Dobson, Tyler French and Billy Holland.

Will Crisell was on the bench, having recovered from a broken wrist.

The Scholars were on top for much of the first half, and had a goal disallowed in the 34th minute, Ismael Ehui volleying home a poor clearance.

The referee awarded the goal but, following protests from AFC, consulted his assistant, and then ruled it out.

The next flashpoint came in the 39th minute after a challenge by George Nicholas. The teams, and officials came together, and the dispute ended with the home player being sent off.

But AFC were unable to break down the 10 men in the remaining 51 minutes, and they remain in 15th place.

n It was not to be on Saturday for AFC as they went to league leaders AFC Hornchurch and came away defeated but not disgraced, losing by a solitary goal.

Sam Mills celebrated his 19th birthday by making his 18th first team appearance.

Although the very experienced home side had the vast majority of the play in the first 45 minutes the sides went in goalless at the break.

AFC made a change for the second half with Jake Colclough taking over from Joe Walker, and it took until the 67th minute for the hosts to break the deadlock with Nathan Cooper scoring.

Paul Walker, in the Sudbury goal, kept his side in the game with a couple of stunning saves, and Reece Dobson had AFC’s best chance with an effort that struck the Hornchurch bar.

n AFC are home to Haringey Borough in the league on Saturday (3pm). After a run of four league defeats the visitors drew 0-0 at Heybridge Swifts last week.

On Tuesday AFC are in league action at Maldon & Tiptree (7.45pm).