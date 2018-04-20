A home win and away loss for Melford

Long Melford’s players will go into a weekend off having taken three points from their last two fixtures to leave them in 16th place in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Jamie Bradbury’s side were well beaten at title favourites Coggeshall Town on Tuesday with the Essex side claiming a 3-0 victory.

But the manager was certainly pleased with Saturday’s result, a 2-1 home win over Great Yarmouth Town to leapfrog them in the table, ahead of dropping back after Tuesday, which came without their best display.

Following the game, which saw Will Wingfield and Steve Adams on target, the latter notching another goal since being converted from centre-half to centre-forward this season, he wrote on Twitter: “Terrific win at Stoneylands when we were below par, but a win is a win. Excellent pitch to play on thanks to @IvanWhitehart, thankfully there were no showers.”

Both teams were minus four regulars and the end result could have gone either way.

The Villagers went ahead after three minutes, Nathan Rowe put Hassan Ally through down the flank and his cross found Will Wingfield who side-footed home from three yards out.

Play switched to the other end. Keiron Hagen got through wide on the Melford goal with home ‘keeper James Scammell off his line, but his poor effort found the side-netting.

Adams put a header inches over the Bloaters’ crossbar before the Norfolk team levelled after 20 minutes when Chris Holmes found the top corner via an angled free-kick.

Just before half-time, Nathan Rowe lost the ball to Haydn Davis on the edge of the Melford area and his shot shaved the post.

Scammell had to push a great shot from Davis over following the restart.

The game ebbed and flowed to each end and Melford should have doubled their score after 65 minutes when Lewis Haughton left his markers floundering and his accurate cross found Adams in the Yarmouth box, who could only fire wide of the gaping goal.

At this period Yarmouth were edging possession, but it was Melford who came closest to scoring as a Lopez piledriver was pushed over the bar by Anis Nioli.

In the 83rd minute the winner arrived for the hosts. Adams met David Lopez’s corner with a thundering header that gave Nioli no chance.

It was all Yarmouth from then on, but they were denied by the crossbar while another effort was cleared off the line and a strong shout for a penalty was turned down.

• Following a free weekend, Melford return to action at mid-table Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday (7.45pm).