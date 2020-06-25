The first external signing of the summer at AFC Sudbury has been signed and sealed – and it is a familiar face for supporters.

The Free Press reported how Kane Munday had left Halstead Town at the end of May in order to return to a higher level of football.

And the 20-year-old left-sided midfielder or defender is coming home after signing a two-year deal, along with 18-year-old right-back Ellis Girling, who recently finished his two-year scholarship in AFC’s academy.

Kane Munday is returning to AFC Sudbury from Halstead TownPicture: Richard Marsham

It comes after Munday made 14 appearances for AFC, having made his debut in November 2017, before dropping two divisions to join Halstead in November 2018.

AFC manager Mark Morsley said: “Both are the same in some respects. Kane is known as a academy scholar as he was part of another successful academy team.

“He was one of the first crop of academy scholars we offered contracts to, along with Ben Hunter, Tom Dettmar and Milo Grimes.

Kane Mundary signs his two-year contract to return to AFC Sudbury after a spell with Halstead Town (37126007)

“Kane has gone away and improved with an experience of men’s football and we feel and he feels it is right for him to come back.

“It was never about getting the best bit of money he could, it was about playing for us and me and that desire to want to be a part of what we are doing was a big thing for me.”

With talented youngster Harry Critchley having emerged in the attacking left full-back role and Daryl Coakley back from a season-long knee injury, as well as Reece Harris being a left-sided option, Morsley suggested he could be utilised in a more central role.

“We had some success with four central midfielders last year and he could figure in that,” he said.

Ellis Girling, pictured in action for AFC Sudbury Reserves against Framlingham Town has signed his first senior contract with AFC SudburyPicture: Richard Marsham

“We have got to replace Callum Harrison (Chelmsford City) who was very good in that system and I’ve said at the end-of-season awards Q&A that Tom Maycock could adapt to that role and Kane could too. He gives us a number of options.”

Girling made his first-team debut while still 17 as a starter in September’s Velocity Trophy (league cup) home tie with Heybridge Swifts.

He went on to make four further appearances in the coronavirus curtailed 2019/20 season, including his FA Cup (Deeping Rangers, H) and Isthmian League (Brentwood Town, A) bows.

Morsley said he sees a lot of his dad Brett Girling, whom he had in his first spell at AFC as well as at Leiston, and would include in his all-time managed team, in the teen.

“Ellis has got a lot of things his dad had and his attitude is one of them,” he said. “Brett’s attitude was as good as I have ever come across in over 20 years of management.

“He has got his dad’s pace when he was younger and although he is not tall he also has that big leap.

“Ellis has gone a bit under the radar here because of how good Liam Bennett was, who was great going forward. But as a defender Ellis is probably better.

“Although primarily he is a right-back he is very capable of playing on the right side of a back three.”

New first-team coaching addition

Meanwhile, he revealed academy coach Gavin Peters has been added to his management team alongside Danny Laws and Dave Cannon for the upcoming season.

“Gav is a great guy and all three has worked together on a lot of good academy teams,” Morsley said.

READ MORE: Duo extend stays but Altintop talks break down

Read more Football