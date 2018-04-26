Five-wicket defeat for Halstead

The season opener at Star Stile saw Halstead (200 all out) beaten by newly-promoted Ipswich (201-5) by five wickets on their second XI’s Morton’s Meadow pitch.

The hosts batted first and lost Chris Huntington (2) early on while Mark Johnson (10) was John Howe’s second victim as he was caught at short cover by Louis Perrin. Skipper Josh Wells (12) followed afterward, caught at mid-on by Jack Elford off Rob Southall (1-25) reducing Halstead to 48-3.

Graham Wickes (41) and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (85no) took the score past 100 before Wickes was out caught to Jamie De Cosimo.

Chris Rayner (4) and debutant Craig Spooner (0) were both trapped lbw by Elford as a flurry of wickets left Halstead at 122-6.

Douglas-Hughes passed 50, while Sam Chapman (18) was caught by Perrin off Elford while trying to exploit the shorter Morton’s Meadow boundaries.

Joe Morris (1) became De Cosimo’s second victim, Josh King (12) was run out by Alex Gooding and Ed Clark (0) stumped by Mark Burch to give Elford his fourth and close the Halstead innings on 200 all out.

Rusby (29) and Southall (14) got off to a slow start for the visitors, with Morris (0-24) and Wells (1-34) bowling economically.

Clark (1-26) made the breakthrough, forcing Southall to go aerial to Morris at mid-off to make it 44-1.

A direct hit from Douglas-Hughes accounted for Rusby, and it could have been three in quick succession as Perrin (49no) survived a dropped catch.

Burch (38) and Perrin took the scores toward 100, but two quick wickets – Burch caught behind by Chapman off King (1-31) and Johnson (1) bowled by Wells – had things back in the balance.

Consecutive 50 run partnerships between Perrin and first Chris Norton (27) then Damien Smith (24no) would prove pivotal for the visitors.

Huntington (1-52) had Norton caught by Morris at long-on but the damage had been done and the visitors eased home by five wickets.

Next up for Wells’ side is a trip to Mistley on Saturday (12.30pm).

• Halstead II (190-5) lost to Stowmarket I (194-8) by two wickets.

Halstead batted first, with Neale Dakin (27) and Justin Rose (49) setting the pace early on.

Adam Morris (50) and Justin Rose put on 96 runs for the third wicket before Rose holed out a run shy of a half-century.

Morris did pass 50, while Andy Rose (28 no) helped see Halstead to 190-5 from their 45 overs.

George Tilbrook (33) alongside first Dale Watling (20) and then Andrew Holding (33) gave the hosts a good platform in their chase, recovering from 54-4.

Kierran Haynes (50 no) followed up his 2-22 with the ball with an unbeaten half century to see Stowmarket home with two balls remaining.

Aaron Read and Rob Harris took three wickets apiece, with Justin Rose claiming two.