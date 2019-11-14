AFC Sudbury fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Bury Town in the group stage of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night but, despite the result, manager Mark Morsley feels a squad that saw five players make their senior debuts ‘didn’t do too badly’.

Sudbury cannot qualify for the knockout stages to leave their final Group One games as dead rubbers and the BetVictor Isthmian League North team boss has seen it as an ideal chance to blood the young academy players.

Ted Penn made a starting debut while Josh Hughes, Ethan Mayhew, Josh Tysoe and goalkeeper Luke Craigie all came on for their first senior appearances.

Goalkeeper Luke Craige making his AFC Sudbury senior debut against Bury Town on Tuesday Picture: Steve Screech (21559852)

But a penalty in the sixth minute, converted by Cemal Ramadan, quickly followed by Ramadan’s brace in the ninth minute left the home team chasing the game at 2-0 down, and never quite catching it.

The first half was all Bury Town, and they could easily have found further goals with more shots on target, with AFC Sudbury struggling to string any phases of play together.

Bury suffered two injuries in quick succession, with first right-back Ryan Stafford forced off with an ankle injury (39’) and then centre-back Joe White stretchered off in the 44th minute, and it coincided with a lift in Sudbury’s performance, with Ben Hunter pulling a goal back just after half-time.

Tedd Penn in action for AFC Sudbury on his debut versus Bury TownPicture: Steve Screech (21609025)

He scored from the edge of the area in Sudbury’s first real shot on target of the game, beating Bury’s George Bugg in goal.

Sudbury then enjoyed a purple patch with Adam Bailey-Dennis hitting the crossbar with a header and Freddie King’s miss-hit almost leading to a Shane Temple poke-in, but it was Bury who found the final goal of the game.

Emmanuel Machaya scored from a goalmouth scramble in the 82nd minute.

But, with both teams emptying their benches – with five substitutions each – the second-half was, at times, disjointed – Bury lacking the flow of their first 30 minutes, while Sudbury looked like a side that did not play together.

Josh Tysoe in action for AFC Sudbury on his debut versus Bury TownPicture: Steve Screech (21609032)

Morsley said: “Velocity Trophy games are about giving young lads opportunities.

“We had a 16-year-old centre back and 16-year-old centre forward and that experience is invaluable.

“So the competition has been a great success for us this season, for totally different reasons to anyone else of course, but it has.

“We’ve put a lot of young lads out there and, apart from a shaky 15 minutes at the start, we didn’t do too badly.

“We are actually at fault for all three goals.

Josh Hughes on his debut for AFC Sudbury against Bury Town in the Velocity TrophyPicture: Steve Screech (21609009)

“We started the second half well, we changed our shape a little bit and were better – we weren’t good out of possession in the first half.

“We both played a diamond shape but they passed the ball a lot better and a bit more familiarity in their team than ours and it showed.

“So it was a problem we addressed at half-time and were much better in the second half.

“So, all in all, it’s been a worthwhile exercise this competition.

“And this result will have absolutely no impact on Saturday’s game in the league.

“We haven’t got a player out there tonight who’s likely to start on Saturday ­– well, maybe one or two but that’s it.

“That wasn’t our first team squad at all.”

He added that Adam Bailey-Dennis and Callum Harrison played to boost their fitness and match sharpness as they return from injury.

AFC Sudbury: Blunkell (Craigie 45’), Girling, Critchley, Dettmar, Bailey-Dennis (Hughes 63’), Penn (Tysoe 81’), Hunter, Girling (Mayhew 72’), King, Harrison, Temple (Kabangu 72’)

Attendance: 151