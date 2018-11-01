If AFC Sudbury are to get themselves up into a position to challenge for a promotion play-off spot come April, they cannot afford to keep letting home points slip away like they did on Tuesday night.

There had rightly been an air of optimism among the home support heading into the fixture against a side sitting nine places above them in the Bostik League North Division table in fifth place.

The hardy souls who made the trip to Maldon & Tiptree saw a ruthless display they hoped would continue, while those that did not were keen to feast their eyes on it to start really buying into the promotion plan.

AFC Sudbury 0 Coggeshall Town 1

But despite being well in the contest in the first half, though trailing 1-0 to Josh Pollard’s header, and dominating territory in the second, it was far removed from that clinical display as the Yellows huffed and puffed without working Coggeshall ‘keeper Danny Sambridge anywhere near enough.

The early season theme of being on top with plenty of chances but not coming out with three points came back to haunt the home fans as Halloween came a day early.

The fans’ frustration in the second half came to a head when, in desperate need of a goal, Paul Hayes, who made a good professional career out of scoring them, was brought on with 21 minutes to play as a centre-back, with attacking wideman Reece Harris making way.

Quizzed on the decision, manager Mark Morsley explained: “Our rationale was that he could go and organise the back so we could push Tyler (French) and Joe (Whight) on, get our wing-backs right up and get Phil Kelly alongside Mekhi (McKenzie) and Callum Harrison further forward.

“Listen, I make the changes and if we win I am a genius and if not I get it wrong.

“People can have their opinions, they pay their money and I will always address their questions.”

But while others among the 228 crowd, who are yet to see a league win at King’s Marsh Stadium in four attempts now and a goal in that sequence from their side from open play – Callum Harrison scoring an added-time penalty against Barking – are left frustrated, Morsley remains happy they are on the right path.

“In many ways I am really proud of my team and the way they played,” he said.

“We are disappointed we conceded a goal from a corner but it is the only chance they have had. We didn’t defend it well. That is disappointing but after that point we were good and second half we absolutely domineered the game.

“I suppose we probably haven’t made people work hard enough.

“But in terms of our approach play, our movement, our work ethic, our ability to stick together, all those things I thought were really, really good.

“They had experienced players who knew a few tricks and how to break up play, and maybe they influenced the ref a bit, but that doesn’t really matter. I was just pleased with how we played.”

Unsurprisingly, Morsley kept with the same starting side who fired four goals past Maldon & Tiptree inside 33 minutes a week previously, with the players having been given the weekend off after exiting the FA Trophy at the first hurdle.

Both sides used the 3G surface well with some crisp low passing early on.

Kelly met an early cross with a header but it lacked power while Callum Harrison’s low shot was easy pickings for Sambridge and Billy Holland’s header diverted a fierce Harrison effort well over the crossbar.

At the other end French did well to block Ross Wall’s shot at the near post while former AFC man Correy Davidson had shown the danger he possessed by fizzing a low ball across the six-yard box with Tyler Brampton not far off it.

Kelly’s great throughball saw Harris get behind the goalkeeper but, from his cross, Jamie Shaw was fortunate to see it clip the back of his heel as he ran in on his goal-line.

The hosts came within a lick of paint from taking the lead when Kelly’s snapshot rattled back off the left post.

But the telling moment came in the 25th minute when Josh Pollard was able to out jump goalkeeper Paul Walker and a clutch of his defenders on the edge of the six-yard box and power in a header from a left-sided corner at the near post.

While another ex-Yellow, Tevan Allen, fired a fierce half volley wide soon after, AFC had chances to level before the break but Harrison and Blackwell both missed the target with efforts from outside the area.

The second period started brightly for Morsley’s side with sustained pressure but Sambridge’s only real action was a smart diving save to his right to push a low curling effort from Holland round his post.

There was a late rally from The Seedgrowers with Walker making a good stop from Wall and catching a free-kick at his near post at the second attempt. But 1-0 proved to be enough to send the newly-promoted Essex visitors up into third with AFC stuck in the bottom third.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Altintop, Coakley, Holland, French, Whight (c), Blackwell (McKenzie 46’), Dettmar, Kelly, Harrison, Harris (Harris 71’). Unused subs: Hunter, Grimwood, Sayer.

Attendance: 228

Free Press Man of the Match: Tyler French. A mature performance.

