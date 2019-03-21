A race to finish higher than arch rivals Bury Town does not interest AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley ‘in the slightest’.

The sixth-placed Yellows are only one place outside the play-offs in the Bostik League North Division but with a 15-point gap to the trio of Heybridge Swifts, Aveley and Coggeshall Town above them with seven games to play, they know there is no realistic chance of an extended season.

With Bury currently one place and two points below them, there does appear to be an opportunity to use finishing as the highest Suffolk side in the division as a way to keep their season alive.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7661415)

But ahead of looking to bounce back from the weekend’s 3-2 defeat against Grays Athletic at home to third-bottom Witham Town on Saturday (3pm), Morsley does not see that as a battle worth investing any focus on.

“Not in the slightest,” he said. “If it keeps Ben (Chenery, Bury manager) in a job for a bit longer, like giving him a contract for the 10 years he deserves (then great).

“It is all about us. We are getting close to knowing where we are going to be with what we have got and as the season finishes we will be looking at the budget for next season and looking at where we have got to strengthen.

“If we finished 11th it is better than last season (12th) and if we finished sixth that would be a great performance. But we have been inconsistent throughout the season.”

Morsley has called on his side to ‘be more brave in possession’ when they host a Witham side who beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture on December 1, which saw forward Kelly sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Tom Dettmar, pictured in action against Mildenhall Town, made his first-team comeback from injury at Aveley against Grays Athletic PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Although their opponents are only a place above the relegation zone, they have an eight-point cushion from Mildenhall Town.

The Yellows were in sparkling form last time out at King’s Marsh Stadium as they turned on the style in a 3-0 home win over Canvey Island.

But they were not able to follow that up on Aveley’s 3G pitch against hosting Grays Athletic on Saturday.

A 13th-minute rebounded finish from Callum Harrison had given them an early lead but in the end were well beaten as Paul Walker saved the scoreline going higher before a late goal from Phil Kelly pulled it back to 3-2.

“It was a little bit up and down. I think we started well and deserved to be in the lead but we lost our way a bit,” said Morsley.

“We were short of experienced players with Holland, Coakley, Whight and Harris all out.”

He hopes to have all but Whight back for this weekend, with the skipper unlikely to play again this season having torn a ligament in his knee.

“We need to get back to domineering possession,” he added.

* AFC Gold week 46: £100 (160) Mrs J Crofton, Essex Avenue, Sudbury; £10 (311) P McLoughlin, Mercer Way, Chart, Sutton, Kent; £10 (175) Mrs P Arbon, Meadowview Rd, Sudbury.