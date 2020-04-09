Former Free Press sports editor KEN WATKINS (2000-08) got to experience one of the highlights of AFC Sudbury’s first 20 years of history; their FA Vase runs. Here, he kicks off our

series looking at that journey that came so close to the ultimate glory...

Seasons 2000/01 to 2004/05 were golden years for AFC Sudbury. The trophy cupboard was full to bursting as teams fashioned by the late Keith Martin, and then Gary Harvey, swept all before them.

But just one trophy eluded the club. The FA Vase was often tantalisingly within reach, only for AFC to sadly stumble at the final hurdle three times on the bounce.

The Suffolk Free Press' then sports editor Ken Watkins (back row) was part of the local press pack, involving (front row) the East Anglian Daily Times' Dave Vincent (left) and Mike Bacon at Totthenham Hotspurs' White Hart Lane to cover AFC Sudbury's FA Vase final in 2005 (32964042)

Five Eastern Counties League titles, three Suffolk Premier Cup victories and one Eastern Counties League Cup success, saw plenty of silverware come to Brundon Lane in that time, but the prize the club sought most, the Holy Grail of the FA Vase, proved always just beyond reach.

Brigg Town in 2003, Winchester City in 2004 and Didcot Town in 2005 dashed AFC’s hopes in finals – still the most final appearances by a club which failed to lift the trophy.

The Vase was in the club’s DNA. Sudbury Town were beaten 3-0 by Tamworth in a final replay in 1999, having previously reached the semi-final twice. Sudbury Wanderers twice made the last eight. So when the clubs amalgamated in 1999, targeting the Vase was always going to be front and centre.

A pullout poster from the Suffolk Free Press of the AFC Sudbury team who went to Upton Park for the FA Vase final with Brigg Town after winning the Jewson Eastern Counties League and Suffolk Premier Cup (33114069)

In 2000/01 AFC reached the first round proper of the FA Cup, still the best to date, losing at then Fourth Division Darlington. The next season the Vase quest reached the semi-final, Tiptree ending the run.

Martin’s last season at the club, 2002/03, saw local rivals Maldon beaten in the semi-final. But in the final, at West Ham’s Boleyn Ground, Brigg Town took the honours 2-1, Terry Rayner on target for AFC.

Defeat hurt, but then it seemed not to matter as Harvey’s team surged to the final the following season. Colne Dynamos beat Sudbury Town in the semi-final in 1987/88 in torrential rain. Successor club Colne were beaten in the semi-final in wind-battered Lancashire in 2003/04.

But sweet revenge turned to despair as, at Birmingham City’s St Andrews ground, Winchester City – easily the best of the three teams AFC faced in finals – took the trophy with a 2-0 victory.

Lee Norfolk leads the applause on the pitch at Birmingham City's St Andrews following defeat in the final to Winchester City in 2003/04Picture: AFC Sudbury (33116527)

Harvey’s men once again reached the final one year later. Having overcome Bedlington Terriers on penalties in a tricky and hard-fought semi-final, there was an air of optimism that this was at last going to be AFC’s year.

Didcot Town stood in the way at White Hart Lane, and sadly it proved not to be third time lucky. Shane Wardley and Neil Calver scored for AFC in a 3-2 defeat.

One more season in the Vase, reaching the fifth round, and then the club moved up to the Ryman League, and into the FA Trophy competition.

The AFC sudbury players, mascots and manager Keith Martin line up ahead of the FA Vase final with Brigg Town at Upton ParkPicture: AFC Sudbury (33113885)

While it was deeply disappointing that the club never got its hands on the prize, those Vase runs left us with a host of good memories, and I’m glad I was there.

