Hadleigh United's reward for Saturday's 5-2 win over Haverhill Borough in the Buildbase FA Vase is a first-round proper tie at Leighton Town.

The Brettsiders, who are managed by Christian Appleford, have reached this particular stage of the competition for the first time since 2013/14, having gone all the way to the quarter-finals the season before.

In Leighton, they will travel to face a side that finished 11th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division in 2018/19, while this time around they are currently winless and second from bottom.

Christian Appleford, Hadleigh United manager

Elsewhere, the winner of tomorrow night's replay between rivals Newmarket Town and Mildenhall Town will play host to Crawley Green.

The Luton-based outfit play in the same division as Leighton and are 17th with one win from their first four league games of the new campaign.

Stowmarket Town, meanwhile, have received a bye due to their good run last season and will enter the competition in the second round proper.

* Ties to be played on Saturday, October 12. Winning clubs will receive £825 and losing clubs £275 from the FA prize fund pot.