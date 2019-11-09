FA TROPHY LIVE: AFC Sudbury travel to higher-league Worthing in the second qualifying round
Published: 14:00, 09 November 2019
| Updated: 14:01, 09 November 2019
Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog of AFC Sudbury's second round qualifying FA Trophy tie at Worthing.
The hosting Mackerel Men ply their trade a level higher than the visiting Yellows and they have made a positive start to the campaign, currently occupying a BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division play-off place.
Sudbury have not been quite as consistent, but they do at least have a good recent record against their west Sussex opponents.
Who will secure themselves a spot in Monday's draw? Stay tuned to find out. KO 3pm.
* Please note, blog will update automatically.