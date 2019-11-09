Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog of AFC Sudbury's second round qualifying FA Trophy tie at Worthing.

The hosting Mackerel Men ply their trade a level higher than the visiting Yellows and they have made a positive start to the campaign, currently occupying a BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division play-off place.

Sudbury have not been quite as consistent, but they do at least have a good recent record against their west Sussex opponents.

Who will secure themselves a spot in Monday's draw? Stay tuned to find out. KO 3pm.

