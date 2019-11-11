AFC Sudbury's reward for beating Worthing 4-1 in the Buildbase FA Trophy at the weekend is a third round qualifying tie at either Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian.

Those two sides will meet on Wednesday owing to the fact that Kingstonian were in Emirates FA Cup action on Sunday, running out 4-0 winners at financially-stricken EFL League Two side Macclesfield Town.

Hampshire-based Blackfield & Langley are currently 15th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South Division, having been promoted from Step 4 last term, while Kingstonian – two-time winners of the FA Trophy – are 16th in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division.

AFC Sudbury v Soham Town Rangers..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21369058)

As for Soham Town Rangers, they will head to Salisbury if they can get the better of Hayes & Yeading United on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).

Salisbury, who are managed by former Leicester City and Cambridge United striker Steve Claridge, are fifth in the BetVictor Southern Premier South Division.

* Ties will be played on Saturday, November 23, with the winners collecting £3750 from the competition's prize fund, while the losing clubs will take home £1250.