While Mark Morsley sees Saturday’s FA Cup tie at higher-league Haringey Borough (3pm) as effectively a free hit, he admits he is desperate for his AFC Sudbury side to help him fulfil one of his last unachieved ambitions as a manager.

Sudbury, Suffolk. AFC Sudbury's new manager Mark Morsley's first game in charge...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (4524568)

Despite a series of promotions, county cups and notable national cup runs on his CV, the Yellows boss has revealed he still has a personal goal in the world’s most famous and oldest domestic cup competition.

Ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie in north London, in the shadows of Tottenham Hostspur’s new White Hart Lane stadium, he said: “I have never got to the first round proper and it has become one of those personal targets I have got.

“To do that in non-league you need a good team and the right sort of luck.

“I would not say we have got lucky yet as we have had three tough sides from a higher league now, but I do think that does suit us.”

AFC Sudbury are the last Suffolk non-league side left standing in the competition and Morsley also feels the 3G pitch at Coles Park will fall in their favour as they look to tackle a higher-league team again in the only way they know how: attacking them.

Sudbury, Suffolk. AFC Sudbury's new manager Mark Morsley's first game in charge...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (4524836)

“We are clearly in credit financially in the competition and if there was any pressure, which there is not, certainly it is on them and not us,” he said.

“If we do not win it is a shame but if we do it is great and we are more than capable of winning.

“Over the years I have been renowned for not parking the bus and I have never worked out how to play for a draw, so we will go there and play our game our way.

“There will be a lot of AFC Sudbury fans going there who will expect us to give it a go and that is what we will do.”

But while he knows his side will have to be much better than in Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 home loss to Egham Town, which saw them exit the Buildbase FA Trophy at the first hurdle, he revealed he has not made the post-mortem go too deep in the build-up to the weekend.

“I do not read anything into last Saturday with the FA Trophy defeat to Egham Town as it was a bit after the Lord Mayor’s Show where it was a hot day and we were off it.”

AFC are sweating on the availability of an attacking trio with Phil Kelly (calf) and Reece Harris (ankle) said to have a better chance than the influential Callum Harrison, who hurt his ankle in the 3-2 extra-time replay win over Bognor Regis Town.

AFC lost both games to Haringey last season before their weekend opponents won promotion to the Bostik League Premier Division through the play-offs, 3-0 at Coles Park in March and 2-1 at King’s Marsh last December.

“We know Haringey Borough are a footballing team, having played them last season,” said Morsley.

“We need to be solid out of possession and be inventive in possession; I think that is the key thing.

“I will clearly be looking for big games from my big players but also others to step up to the plate and give us an edge. Our offensive players: Jordan Blackwell, Paul Hayes, Phil Kelly and Reece Harris, and you can add Mekhi McKenzie into that after the last round, have all got that.”

Morsley has previously led AFC to the next stage of the competition, the fourth qualifying round which precedes the first round proper, in 2006 when they lost 2-1 at home to Leatherhead.

* AFC Sudbury Under-18s host Leiston tonight (7.45pm) in the FA Youth Cup in the first game under the new floodlights.