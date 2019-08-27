AFC Sudbury's reward for knocking Felixstowe & Walton United out of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday is a first round qualifying tie at lower-league Deeping Rangers on September 7.

The Lincolnshire-based outfit ply their trade at Step 5, having finished runners-up in the United Counties League Premier Division last term.

They reached this stage of the competition thanks to a 1-0 win over Bedford Town at the weekend.

AFC Sudbury

Soham Town Rangers, meanwhile, will also come up against Step 5 opposition when Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Whitton United visit Julius Martin Lane.

Whitton are bound to make the trip in buoyant mood after knocking out higher-league opposition in the previous round in the shape of Hertford Town.

Needham Market have also entered the competition after receiving a bye in the first two rounds.

Dereham Town, who like Sudbury and Soham play in the BetVictor League North Division, will be the Marketmen's hosts.

As for Ely City, if they can get through a home replay with Wisbech Town a week today, they will play host to Step 3 side Hitchin Town.

First round qualifying ties (Saturday, September 7)

Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury

Soham Town Rangers v Whitton United

Dereham Town v Needham Market

Wisbech Town or Ely City v Hitchin Town

* Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.