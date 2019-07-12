Following two impressive FA Cup campaigns in a row, the road to Wembley this season for AFC Sudbury will start with an all-Suffolk affair against Felixstowe & Walton United.

The Yellows have reached the third qualifying round of the world's oldest cup competition during the last couple of terms – a position in which they were just two wins away from the first round proper, which they famously reached in 2000/01.

However, this time around it will be fellow BetVictor League North Division side Felixstowe that stand in Mark Morsley's team's way of a place in the first qualifying round on Saturday, August 24.

Mark Morsley, AFC Sudbury manager

Last season Long Melford enjoyed a run to first qualifying round, where their progress was halted by Haverhill Rovers.

By chance, they could get some revenge on their fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit this time around. First they would need to beat Southend Manor away from home in the extra preliminary round on August 10, after which they would host Rovers if they can get the better of Colney Heath.

Meanwhile, the draw has handed Hadleigh United a trip to London Colney in the extra preliminary round, which were they to win, could set up a clash with Halstead Town.

For that to happen, the Humbugs would need to negotiate their way through an away tie at Sawbridgeworth Town in the preliminary round.

Saturday, August 10

Extra preliminary round

Southend Manor v Long Melford

London Colney v Hadleigh United

Sawbridgeworth Town v Halstead Town

Saturday, August 24

Preliminary round

AFC Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton United

Southend Manor or Long Melford v Haverhill Rovers or Colney Heath

London Colney or Hadleigh United v Sawbridgeworth Town or Halstead Town