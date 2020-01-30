AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley believes a key piece of the jigsaw for a squad capable of mounting a sustained promotion challenge next season slotted into place ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Last week the Yellows boss told the Free Press conversations were already going on with potential new recruits to add the ‘two or three experienced players’ needed to take his side to the next level in 2020/21.

But he believes tying up a two-year contract extension for left-sided midfielder or forward Reece Harris, whose deal was set to expire in the summer, will prove to be one of his most important acts in shaping the squad.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Romford..Pictured: Reece Harris....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (27910643)

“It is really good for us,” he said of the player signed as a 26-year-old from Heybridge Swifts in September 2018.

“On his day he is probably one of our best players. The supporters like him as he is all action.

“He has played Step 2 as well, so he has been successful at a higher level.”

AFC Sudbury winger Reece Harris is helped off the pitch during the FA Trophy tie at Worthing. Picture: Clive Pearson (27910626)

Harris, who played for Morsley previously at Harwich when he was at the Colne Academy as a youngster, has played more than 100 times for Welling United and East Thurrock in the National League and National League South.

A hamstring injury prevented him adding to his 20 appearances (three goals) so far this term when Sudbury beat previously 17th-placed Brentwood Town 1-0 at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday.

As the now 14th-placed side in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division embark on a hectic month – the Yellows play nine times to catch up on games – Morsley is looking to more existing players putting their hands up for new deals.

“We want to identify those who can be good for us,” he said.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Reece Harris.Pic - Richard Marsham. (27910569)

Last season’s under-18s captain Lewis O’Malley – who showed his versatility playing left-back and then in a back three after replacing the injured Joe Grimwood after five minutes on Saturday –has also signed a two-and-a-half year deal since the turn of the year.

A hectic catch-up month in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, which is set to see the now 14th-placed Yellows play nine times, begins at 17th-placed Basildon United on Saturday (3pm). A local derby at home to fifth-placed Bury Town follows on Tuesday (7.45pm) with AFC looking to avoid a third defeat against their biggest rivals this campaign.

“We have nine games in February and only two in December which is laughable, so it is a big month for us and we need to start picking up points,” said Morsley.

