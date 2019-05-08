Promotion-winning coach Ben Scully has resigned as head coach at Sudbury Rugby Club to take up a similar post at London 1 North rivals Colchester, the Free Press can reveal today.

Sudbury will be led next season by a four-strong team – Neil Dachtler, Dick Sumner, Tiger Minter and Simon Dain, writes Ken Watkins.

Coaching will be led by Dachtler, part of the coaching team under Scully, and Sumner, who worked with previous head coach Graham Richards.

Dain, a member of Scully’s team last who avoided relegation in the season just finished, their first back at the higher level, will be team manager, with Minter, who also worked with Richards, as tactician.

Sudbury Rugby Club Eddie Jones visit with Ben Scully Picture: Russell Claydon. (9868995)

Sudbury chairman Lloyd Felton said: “We feel well placed for next season and ready to carry the momentum of success and learning forward from last season. We have immense faith in the strength, depth and ability of both our coaches and our incredibly young and talented players.”

As well as head coach at Colchester, Scully will be working more closely with St Joseph’s, Ipswich, coaching schools rugby as head of skills development.

Former Bury St Edmunds player Scully was approached by Colchester at the end of last season, and after thinking it over for three weeks, accepted an offer he described as “the next progression in my career, and too good to turn down”.

Sudbury v Old Priorians - Shaun Smith runs down the wing to score, with head coach Ben Scully cheering in the background Picture: Jen McElroy (8393671)

