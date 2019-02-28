Tyler French has revealed his utter shock at being transfer-listed by AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley, who has denied it was financially motivated or as a result of ‘anything untoward’.

The Free Press broke the news online on Monday that an email had been circulated to clubs across the country, including the professional leagues, offering up their squad’s most valuable asset.

It came after the 20-year-old defender had found himself consigned to an unused role on the substitutes’ bench for the Yellows’ past two Bostik League North Division matches having been the most used outfield player this season with 32 appearances in all competitions.

Initially, Morsley said neither the club nor himself would be commenting on the situation, other than to say he felt ‘it is time for him to look for another challenge’ and to deny it was being done to cash in on the player contracted until the end of next season, or as a result of a falling out.

But, following our story, the club decided to make a U-turn on their position and put out a statement on their website from Morsley which suggested a dip in French’s form was the catalyst for thinking the 20-year-old, who passed the 100 club appearance mark this season, needed to move on.

Asked if he felt the assessment of his form was fair, French, who was rewarded with a three-year contract after trials at Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town failed to materialise into a move in the January 2017 window, said: “I don’t think I’ve played that badly to be honest but it’s his opinion and I can’t change that.”

The Long Melford-based player, who also went on trial with Premier League Leicester City in pre-season, said the chat he had with Morsley ahead of Saturday’s home game came as a big shock.

“It was very much a surprise and came out of absolutely nowhere,” he said.

“I don’t know how you make the most appearances out of everyone in the team and then not be wanted by the club.

“I’ve given everything to the club in the four years I have been down there and to be given the reason he thought I needed a new challenge and I’d been at the club for too long was just strange and completely out of the blue.”

But with Sudbury team-mate and former professional Paul Hayes now acting as his agent, he is hoping to turn the situation into a positive as he looks to give up his day job as a ground worker to pursue his dream.

The player who was the first from AFC’s full-time academy to make himself a first-team regular, aged just 17, added: “It is frustrating to be treated like I’ve done something wrong when, like I say, I’ve given everything to AFC Sudbury.

“But I’m positive about the situation and hoping this could be a blessing in disguise.”

And having more than 100 Bostik League appearances under his belt and captained the side, he certainly feels he is ready for a big jump up the football pyramid, if a big club were to come in for him.

“I’m more than ready for any step up in level with the experience I have gained and my hard-working attitude and determination to want to play at the highest level I can.”

With captain Joe Whight (knee) sidelined, Morsley chose to pair current academy teenagers Baris Altintop – who signed his two-year contract ahead of kick-off – and 17-year-old Joe Grimwood at centre-back for Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Great Wakering Rovers (15th). It saw the Yellows bounce back following successive away defeats to climb back up to seventh, though they are 12 points adrift of fifth-place Coggeshall in the final play-off spot.

Both goals at King’s Marsh Stadium came in the first half with Tom Maycock – who is being looked at in a new role as a striker – putting the Yellows into the lead in the 10th minute with a close-range finish before a 25-yard screamer from teenage full-back Liam Bennett.

“It was hugely important to bounce back and the thing about Saturday’s game was offensively we were very good and should have been more than 2-0 up,” said Morsley, whose new-look defensive lines were breached five minutes from time to set up a nervy finish.

He takes his side to Basildon United (14th) on Saturday (3pm) before they host third-placed Maldon & Tiptree in a rearranged game on Tuesday (7.45pm).