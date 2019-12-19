Sudbury chairman Louis Brooks is excited to have ended a year-long pursuit of a young top-order Australian batsman and spin bowler who could prove to be ‘a real gem’.

Jaiden Gray will be spending the 2020 season with the Talbots as he returns from New South Wales to visit family in Suffolk and gain an experience of cricket on the other side of the world.

Still just 16, Gray has been playing grade level for Gordon Cricket Club. Although he is set to initially start out in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with the seconds, Brooks is hoping he can progress to have an impact in the region’s top tier with Adam Mansfield’s title-chasing side.

Sudbury, Suffolk. Sudbury Cricket Club ground. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (24492741)

“I’ve been talking to his dad for 12 months about coming over,” he said.

“Jaiden is purely coming over for some experience. He has family who live in Suffolk and will be visiting them and spending the summer at the club.

“He has been registered with both leagues and will add to the squad.

Sudbury captain and coach Tom Huggins with chairman Louis BrooksPicture by Mark Westley (4187761)

“He is just coming over to play but could be a real gem.”

Brooks revealed despite his age it is expected Gray will also combine his playing role with coaching at the club.

“He is a top order bat and spin bowler who will also assist with coaching,” he said. “He is a really nice lad looking forward to more cricketing experience to progress his career by experiencing an English club for the summer.”

Gray is set to be in Suffolk ahead of the season starting in both the Two Counties and Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) on April 18.

Sudbury announced their overseas professional for 2020 as record-breaking South African batsman Shane Dadswell last month.

Two years ago, as a 20-year-old playing for NWU Pukke in his homeland in a 50-over game against Potch Dorp, that he hit worldwide headlines with a knock of 490 from 151 balls.

Sudbury will be hoping the new additions can help them recapture their EAPL title, having won it in consecutive seasons ahead of last year’s third-placed finish.

