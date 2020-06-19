Sudbury’s Neil Dachtler expects to have a bigger and stronger squad available when London 1 North rugby resumes, writes Ken Watkins.

The club’s head coach is aiming for a return to senior training in July and the 2020/2021 season starting in September.

Two former players, Chris Lewis and Dan Harding, are set to return to Whittome Field, with Will Ponty also considering a move back to his former club after completing his university studies.

Chris Lewis is one of two players returning to Sudbury and he will also be using his fitness qualification gained at university to help out in pre-season training

Lewis will also be working on player fitness, after gaining a qualification in it at university, along with physio Callum Bloys.

Dachtler is also in talks with two other players, both having had Championship experience.

And with work pressure meaning that Dachtler may step down as head coach at the end of next season, but remain on the coaching staff, the club is also looking to bring in a backs coach.

Sudbury v Eton Manor - Dan Harding.Pic - Richard Marsham. (36806277)

“It will be good to get someone fresh in,” said Dachtler. “A different pair of eyes, new ideas, just keeping everything fresh.

“We got our shape sorted last season and it just needs a few tweaks.”

Although the club is planning to start small group training, suitably socially distanced and subject to strict RFU guidelines, for both senior and youth next week, Dachtler is not looking to bring his senior players in for formal training until July, guidelines permitting.

“I don’t think there’s any rush. We’ll keep to the same sort of schedule as in previous seasons. For the first half of July we are purely working on our fitness, trying to make it fun. After that we can introduce some ball. No point in going back too early for the boys to get bored of running up and down the pitch,” he said.

“We want to keep everyone safe. We don’t want anyone to get ill. If players have underlying health problems, then those people we have to be more cautious with. But as long as we follow the guidelines we can work with them.”

Pre-season friendlies for August are on the diary, although there are no league fixtures scheduled yet. “But I’m really looking forward to it,” said Dachtler. “I think it’s going to be an exciting season for us.”

Read more Rugby