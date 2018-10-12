After winning four out of five Thurlow Nunn League First Division North matches since Liam Aves was removed as Cornard United manager, simply learning to enjoy playing together has been the secret, according to Michael Schofield.

LOOKING UP: Michael Schofield with Sean Bartlett

The joint player-manager, along with goalkeeper Matt Groves, saw the side overcome their first big test on Saturday by reacting to a 6-2 defeat at leaders Harleston Town in perfect fashion: by serving up a 6-2 home win over Needham Market Reserves.

It leaves the Ards 10th heading into this Saturday’s visit of King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm) – a far cry from their lowly position when they took over with just one win from their opening five games.

“The attitude and application from all the boys since taking over has been first class,” said Schofield, “they’ve really bought into what me and Matt want to do and you just know they’d smash through any barrier for you on the pitch and that’s a great feeling for us; to know that they respect you. But most important its clear to see how much we are all enjoying our football again which is definitely the main thing.

“We will keep working hard as a unit and see where it takes us.”

In tricky conditions on Saturday Cornard went into the break with a slender 2-1 advantage after Sean Bartlett’s header was cancelled out from a set piece before Kade Ivatt restored their lead.

Schofield said they were ‘well below our own high standards’ in the first 45 minutes but was delighted with the response after the interval with his brother Andy Schofield helping himself to a hat-trick and Max Dinnell also scoring, with Needham’s solitary reply coming at 5-0 from a ‘soft penalty’.

“It was good to get three points up after last weekend’s result,” added Schofield.

l Cornard were beaten 2-1 by Lakenheath in the First Division Knockout Cup at Blackhouse Lane on Tuesday. Aaron Turner put the visitors 2-0 up, substitute Kyle Hurley pulling one back late on.