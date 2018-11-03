Hadleigh’s Kieran Clements has taken further strides as he chases his dream of forging a place in elite running, with an England call-up.

The Suffolk Free Press spoke to the Barnet Harrier in June, following a number of top quality times, and the 24-year-old has only gone from strength to strength since then.

And he is currently preparing to compete for England Athletics at the IAAF Permit Cross Country race in Burgos, Spain, on November 11 – a 10km race over a multi-terrain course.

Kieran Clements, from Hadleigh, in competition. Picture: Contributed (5123552)

It will be the first time he has represented his nation at senior level and he is not underestimating its importance in his development.

“It definitely confirms that all the hard work and sacrifice is paying off,” he said.

“It’s always an honour to represent your country, and I was fortunate enough to do that a few times at junior and under-23 level, but this feels more like the real deal.

“It’s also nice to know I wasn’t just a good junior that burned out and never made it at senior level. I think I said in May that one of my biggest goals over the next 12 months was to be competitive on an international level, so this is a big step in the right direction on that one.”

Gallery1 Click to view

His selection follows a 3,000m third-place finish at an event, beating sponsored runners, Olympians and GB internationals, as he ran a time that ranks him as eighth in the UK.

He also finished second in the Lord Mayor’s 5k Norwich on the roads in July as well as making his half-marathon debut on the streets of Manchester last month.

But he will first compete in the Lees Abbey Dash 10k on November 4.

He added that although he is still searching for sponsorship, he has signed with sports management company Run-Fast to help with this and feels he is on the cusp of a deal.

He is keen to highlight the life of an athlete, and people can follow his progress on Instagram: @kieran_clements, Twitter: @KieranClements and Strava.