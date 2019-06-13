Scott Stannard made history as he became the first Sudbury ABC member to represent England when he took to the ring in the GB Schools Three Nations Finals Day in Barnsley.

The 13-year-old, fighting at Under-34kg at the Metrodome on Sunday, put on a great display to see off Wales’ two-times Schools champion Lloyd Delaney (Forgewood) in the semi-final, before succumbing in an all-England final once again to Rotunda ABC’s Cain Alexander.

It followed on from their National Schools epic final only last month, where the Liverpool lad again triumphed on a contentious split decision.

Copyright Andy Chubb Photography (12169748)

Head coach Neil Anderson said: “We thought Scott had boxed even better in this one than the last one. Both sides’ England coaches thought he had won. It was a 3-2 split.

“He did really well with the England team all weekend.

“I was really proud of him. He was so disappointed but he shook his hand and spoke to him on the podium and said afterwards that he will try harder to make sure this does not happen again.

“But he is now a national runner-up in the Schools and has boxed for England twice. I could not be more happy happy as this is beyond all my wildest dreams when I started here seven years ago.”

Stannard was part of an England team that capitalised on home advantage to claim the lion’s share of the medals at the GB Schools Three Nations 2019.

With England permitted to enter two boxers per weight category in the tournament – as is the right of the hosting nation – the size of their team vastly outnumbered those of their neighbouring countries.

Copyright Andy Chubb Photography (12169762)

And they used that to good effect by winning 18 of the 27 gold medals on offer, with Scotland going away with six and Wales three.

Anderson is confident Stannard, who will move up to the Junior section of the England Boxing Championships next year, will be able to ensure it was not his last bout boxing for his country, having no realistic chance of making the minimum weight for the European Championships.

“He cannot go to the Europeans because the minimum weight is 38.5kg,” said Anderson.

“Over the next year he goes in the juniors and there is every chance he will be picked again.

“Coachability is massive in sport and he is just so easy to teach and such a great lad.”

Meanwhile, Sudbury held their last home show of the season at Sudbury Rugby Club on Saturday evening.

Of the 19 bouts on the card 16 featured Sudbury ABC members with eight wins.

Anderson said one of the highlights was the club’s National Schools champion Ellie Mateer, who is also now on the England Talent Programme along with Stannard, forcing an under-31kg contest stoppage against a previous national finalist in the second round.

He was also highly impressed by Ben Abbott’s (32kg) convincing victory against his Dagenham-based opponent, making it two wins from two in the ring.

Connor Leamy forced a stoppage in his first bout, while brothers Kamani and Roman Street also caught the eye, despite Roman losing.

Jake Sumner was made to work hard for his win while last year’s national Schools finalist Jack Wiffen suffered a defeat after winning the first round.

Kyle Mateer was said to be ‘unlucky’ to lose on a split decision, while Nick Judge racked up another victory and Millie Bonner showed promise in her defeat.

James Crissell forced a stoppage while Kie Bryan was on the wrong end of a contentious one.

Cameron Aitken also suffered defeat.

Anderson is taking five boxers, including Ellie Mateer, to the Haringey Festival this weekend.