Eloise King is remaining hopeful she will still get a shot at pulling off a league and cup double with Ipswich Town Women, despite the coronavirus suspension of football.

A foot injury meant the 17-year-old AFC Sudbury Academy second-year scholar was unable to play a part in what turned out to be one of the last matches played in the county on Sunday.

Ipswich Town’s 3-1 HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup semi-final victory over Needham Market at Stowmarket Town booked their place in another Portman Road final.

AFC Sudbury Academy's Eloise King celebrates scoring for Ipswich Town Women in their recent in the 4-0 win over Kent Football UnitedPicture: Ross Halls (29020581)

But Monday saw Suffolk FA suspend all their competitions, throwing their chance to win the competition for a sixth straight season into doubt.

The other semi-final, between Brett Vale and East Bergholt at Hadleigh United, was postponed on Sunday, reportedly due to a manager’s fears over the virus.

The Tractor Girls, who earlier this season became the first fourth tier side to ever reach the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup, currently lead AFC Wimbledon by a point in the only promotion spot assigned to the Women’s National League Division One South East table, having played 14 of their 22 matches.

FOOTBALL: Needham Market Womens Vs Ipswich Town Womens ..both teams chase the ball down late on in second half ..Picture: Ben Pooley. (31954714)

But there will now not be any league fixtures played until at least the start of April, pending a further review of the situation.

Ipswich Town Women themselves posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon that they are postponing ‘all football activity until further notice amid the outbreak of Covid-19’.

Former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil King said: “It is a difficult situation as obviously we are wanting to get promoted but as it stands I do not know what is going to happen.

“We have definitely got to prepare as if the league is going to continue.”

FOOTBALL: Needham Market Womens Vs Ipswich Town Womens ..Needham Keeper Amber Leeks collects the ball...Picture: Ben Pooley. (31954716)

Of the semi-final victory, which came after lower-league side Needham Market had taken a shock early lead, she said: “It was good to get to a cup final again.

“We have really tried this year to get as far as we can in all competitions we are in.”

