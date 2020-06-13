Ipswich Town Women’s rising star Eloise King is looking forward to extending her time with both the Tractor Girls and AFC Sudbury Academy.

The recently-turned 18-year-old was one of the trailblazing first two female recruits to her Sudbury home town club’s education and training programme, along with unrelated Amy King.

After the Covid-19 lockdown led to them having to complete their second years of the BTEC Level 5 HND in Sport remotely, both have taken up the opportunity of signing up to a third year course in personal training.

Eloise King gives a fist pump in front of his team-mates to celebrate Ipswich Town Women's FA Women's Cup win over local rivals Norwich CityPicture: Ross Halls(29019262)

King will continue to split her time with Ipswich Town and AFC Sudbury from September after it was announced last week she is graduating to the Blues’ senior squad from their under-21s programme after a breakthrough season.

The 2019/20 campaign saw King help Ipswich become the first fourth tier side to ever reach the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup. They were also leading the Women’s National League Division One South East table after 14 of 22 matches before the season was disappointingly null and voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil is confident they can come back strongly for another shot at promotion.

Eloise King (left) and Amy King, the first two girls at AFC Sudbury Academy, are both staying on for a third year

Of her senior promotion at The Tractor Girls, she said: “It will be a good step up for me and with the other people staying I only think it makes us stronger to get a chance to win the league again.

“Obviously it was disappointing and I guess we just have to go again and use this extra year to have a good season.”

She is also pleased that the strange end to her two-year scholarship at AFC Sudbury is not going to be how her learning journey at the club finishes.

“It is something I was offered that I am happy to do as it will fit in with what I am doing playing with Ipswich,” she said.

AFC Sudbury Academy's Eloise King celebrates scoring for Ipswich Town Women in their recent in the 4-0 win over Kent Football UnitedPicture: Ross Halls (29020581)

“Amy has been with my for the two years and is going to be doing it as well, which is good.”

It was announced this week that Ipswich Town Women have signed England Under-21 midfielder Georgia Allen, who hails form Bury St Edmunds but has spent the last four years in the USA.

King said: “From what I have seen she is a good player and I am looking forward to playing with her. She is another midfielder so she could be playing alongside me and it can only make us stronger.”

There is still a chance Ipswich’s HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup Final could be played as part of the 2020/21 pre-season. And King would love to see her side salvage some tangible recognition for 19/20.

She said: “I think as a team we deserve something to show how well we played last season so to get the chance to win that one would be good, if not we will have to start again.”

READ MORE: Eloise King living the dream with Ipswich and England

Read more Football