Sudbury’s national champion Ellie Mateer got a unique chance to showcase female amateur boxing in front of hundreds of London school children and the capital city’s major Sadiq Khan.

The 12-year-old Sudbury ABC member was part of the only all-female fight at Alexandra Palace on Pan London Youth Day, held as a pre-cursor to the 20th Haringey Police Box Cup.

The day is held annually to improve engagement between London school-aged children and the Metropolitan Police and Members of Parliament.

Sudbury ABC's Ellie Mateer at the Haringey Box Cup as part of the Haringey Pan London Youth Day (12497397)

More than 1,000 children got to experience a variety of sports and hear about career choices as part of the day, which was opened by London mayor Khan.

Mateer, who won the Female Class A Under-31kg final at the England Boxing Championships Schools’ event last month, to become Sudbury’s first national champion, was part of eight bouts to show the benefits of amateur boxing.

Against her London opponent from ABC Small Holdings Club in Morden, after a close first round Mateer put her foot on the gas to dominate two and three, catching her advancing opponent on the way in before moving off again taking a unanimous points win.

Sudbury’s other entries for the weekend had to pull out with illness or injury.

The season-ending event for the club will be the Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin, Ireland, starting a week from today.

Head coach Neil Anderson is taking Jack Wiffen, Kie Bryan, Scott Stannard, Cammeron Mateer and Ellie Mateer in his team to the biggest junior box cup event in Europe. And he is confident of making club history this year.

“With our strongest team ever we are confident of picking up our first gold after collecting five silvers in the past,” he said.

The prestigious event has had 112 clubs confirm entries from 12 nations.