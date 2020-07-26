Late afternoon rain brought play to an early conclusion in most cases on the first round of the truncated Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League 2020 season, but there were still wins to celebrate for Bury St Edmunds, Sawston & Babraham and Sudbury.

Burwell & Exning and Mildenhall both ended on the losing sides.

The most eye-catching result of the day was at reigning champions Frinton-on-Sea (173 all out) who were soundly beaten by Sudbury (176-6) in a four-wicket defeat in the South Group.

Sudbury celebrate winning the Suffolk Cup Final against Bury St Edmunds held at Woolpit CC..Sudbury T20 Team ..Back from left - Kenny Moulton Day, Morgan Waldock, Phil Halliday, Darren Batch, Patrick Sadler, Ryan Vickery.Front from left - Adam Mansfield, James Poulson, Alex Quinn, Ben Reece, Johnny Amos, Keelan Waldock..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography 2019. (16536433)

Adam Mansfield's visitors, who had won back-to-back EAPL titles ahead of last year's third-placed finish, won the toss at Ashlyns Road and elected to field.

Suffolk's James Poulson got them off to a great start with an opening over maiden before fellow county player Darren Batch had Tom Sinclair out for no score LBW on the first ball of the second over.

Ben Parker then caught fellow opener Blaine Bannister off Batch's bowling in the fourth over to leave the champions at 13-2 before Adam Wheater was run out off Poulson's delivery for 18-3.

Justin Broad hit a century for Bury St Edmunds yesterday....PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Kryan Young (65) and former Talbot Ben Reece (20) did manage to steady the ship but Sudbury ended their innings on a disappointing total of 173 all out in the 47th over.

The pick of the bowlers was Patrick Saddler with 4-38 from his 10 overs at an economy of 3.80, while Poulson's economy from 9.1 overs was an impressive 2.29.

Sudbury were able to knock off the target for 32.1 overs of their 50 allocation with opener Martyn Cull ending on 56 not out from 75 balls, including eight fours. Batch was next highest on 30.

It left Sudbury with 25 points to travel home with.

CRICKET - Mildenhall batting (M) v Sawston & Babraham fielding (S)..Pictured: Sawston...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (38778666)

Also in the South Group, it was a special afternoon for league newcomers Sawston & Babraham (58-2) who claimed an eight-wicket victory at Saffron Walden (145 all out) on the Duckworth/Lewis method, after afternoon rain set in.

Dan Heath's side won the toss and elected to field, quickly having the hosts reeling at 10-2 after wickets for James Van De Peer and Tim Moses.

They kept the good start up at the Anglo American Sporting Ground to finish the hosts' innings on 145 in 35.2 overs of their 50 allocation.

CRICKET - Mildenhall batting (M) v Sawston & Babraham fielding (S)..Pictured: Tom Moses bowling (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (38778657)

Callum Guest (3-20) and George Darlow (3-23) both took three wickets apiece while Moses took 2-41 off his 10 overs.

They were only just into the third over of their reply when new signing Michael Cafferkey (2) was given LBW off Alex Hancock's delivery.

But despite the loss of fellow opener Waqas Hussain (9) for 21-2 Charlie Lewis (21) and Callum Guest's (24) partnership saw them enter the 16th over at 57-2 before, two deliveries in, the rain forced them off for a premature end to the day.

The Duckworth/Lewis method calculated their revised target for the overs they had been able to play at 39, handing them the victory.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (B) v Burwell & Exning (BE)..Pictured: Justin Broad takes to the field (B)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (38778581)

Staying with the South Group, Bury St Edmunds set an imposing target of 316-6 for Copdock & Old Ipswichian at The Victory Ground with the rain setting in with the visitors at 64-2 in 17 overs, meaning 25 points for the hosts in a 43-run victory on the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Copdock & OI won the toss and elected to field but had no answers to the big hitting of openers Justin Broad (136) and Alfie Marston (78).

Wicketkeeper Marston was able to reach 50 from just 34 balls, while South African Young Crickets MCC player Broad proved last weekend's first over dismissal in the friendly with Burwell & Exning was not a reflection of where his game is at.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (B) v Burwell & Exning (BE)..Pictured: Justin Broad batting (B)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (38778582)

Captain Ben Seabrook came in at three to reach 41 from 56 balls as Bury batted out their full 50 overs with four wickets remaining.

The hosts removed Copdock & OI opener Fergus Atkins for 16 via a catch from James Sturgeon off the bowling of Alastair Allchin early in the 12th over to leave the visitors on 43-1.

Last season's seventh-placed side were building from 58-2 with former Bury player Alex Oxley (18) and Suffolk white ball captain Jack Beaumont (0) when the rain forced the players off for an early finish in the 17th over.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (B) v Burwell & Exning (BE)..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (38778637)

The Duckworth/Lewis system calculated their revised 17 over target at 108, leaving Bury to celebrate a 43-run victory.

At Wamil Way in the North Group, Mildenhall were on 51-3 in reply to visiting Great Witchingham's 198 all out target when the rain set in, with the Duckworth/Lewis system calculating their target to have fallen 14 runs short of a revised 13 over score.

Mildenhall had won the toss and elected to field but it was Great Witchingham's number seven Peter Trewick who did the damage, with his 54 coming from 36 balls to push the Norfolk side's total up to what proved to be a winning score before they were bowled out in 47.5 overs.

CRICKET - Mildenhall batting (M) v Sawston & Babraham fielding (S)..Pictured: Jack Potticary batting (M)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton..... (38778663)

Alex Cruickshank, with 4-15 off 4 overs and new signing Jake Foley, 4-47 off 10 overs, both took four-wicket hauls for the hosts.

Suffolk all-rounder Foley also ended as the only Mildenhall batsman on double figures with his 20 coming off 21 balls, having opened alongside Dom Palmer, who only reached four from nine balls before being caught by Matthew Long off William Means' delivery.

Also in the North Group, Burwell & Exning suffered a home defeat at Exning Park, with the Duckworth/Lewis system calculating them finishing 89 runs short of Swardeston's mammoth 370-8 total after they were rained off in reply at 97-3 in the 25th over.

After winning the toss and electing to field, the hosts could not keep the 2019 runners-up in check, both Jordan Taylor (126) and Joe Gatting (115) scoring centuries as they batted out their full 50 over allocation with two wickets to spare.

Jay Ghelani was the pick of the bowlers with 3-85 from 10 overs while Tom Newman took 2-85 from his 10.

Opener Tom Griffiths, with his 32 coming from 67 balls in 19.4 overs, was the highest total for Burwell & Exning at the crease before their innings was ended by the rain after 24.2 overs.

Captain Sam Rippington had departed for 22 off 32 balls.

Finally, the other North Group match saw Cambridge win by five wickets at Horsford (292-5) in another rain affected game decided by the Duckworth/Lewis system.

An opening partnership of 132 between Douglas Rice and Nicholas Taylor helped Cambridge win on a revised target calculated at 280 from 47 overs after they were unable to resume at 226-5.

