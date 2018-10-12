A pair of former Sudbury Rugby Club players at different ends of their careers are hoping to have done enough to be able to be selected for the England Women’s squad for next month’s internationals, which culminate at Twickenham.

FINGERS CROSSED: Connie Powell

Hadleigh-raised Connie Powell was among a trio of England Under-20 players rewarded for their Tri Nations Cup-winning exploits in Canada in August with their first senior inclusion, despite being just 18.

Powell took to the pitch at Loughborough University for the four-day training camp over the weekend, where a squad of 34 will be whittled down a week today for November’s three-Test Quilter Internationals, alongside club-mate Sasha Acheson.

The latter is someone Powell admitted to looking up to when she was in the youth section at Sudbury Rugby Club, and has remarkably made her way back into an England Women’s camp for the first time since a serious knee injury, which cruelly ruled her out of the home World Cup at the 11th hour in 2014.

She had even been told at the time she would never play rugby again and could be walking with a limp for the rest of her life.

Both forwards, who now play together at Tyrell’s Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury, are hoping to be back with England next month as head coach Simon Middleton begins to form a side to go one better than defeated finalists in last year’s World Cup in 2021, with 28 full-time RFU contracts available from January.

The first Test will be against USA at Saracens’ Allianz Park on November 9 before the Red Roses travel to Castle Park in Doncaster to take on Canada on November 18, before heading to Twickenham Stadium to face Ireland on November 24 at the end of the men’s game.

ON THE BALL: Sasha Acheson

Hooker Powell said of her first senior call-up, having only made her England bow a year ago: “It was a surprise but was really nice.

“Ahead of going to Canada we knew if we put our hands up for it there was a chance we might be selected, but that is the same with anything.

“It was intense but a really good challenge. They are a really good bunch of girls and it really felt like it was the start of something special.

“The goal is to win the World Cup in three years’ time, and not come away with silver again.

“I am not expecting it (a call-up), and going into the camp just for the experience alone is great, but you do want to go out and stake a claim and be picked. Hopefully I have done enough to do that.”

To be included alongside 27-year-old Acheson would be special, having looked up to her at Sudbury.

“When I was 15 she used to do player appearances at the club,” said Powell. “She was a big inspiration, and now we are playing together. It is nice to be called into the camp with her and she is a great person.”