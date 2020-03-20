Undefeated British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois was at the Delphi Centre in Sudbury on Sunday for one of the last shows before boxing was shut down across the country.

The rising star of the sport’s box office division was among a crowd of more than 200 to watch his brother Prince in action as part of 15 England Boxing National Junior Championships quarter-final bouts.

Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club head coach Neil Anderson said the London-based fighter who also holds the WBC Silver and WBO International titles proved to be a big hit with his young members.

BOXING - England Boxing Championship Quarter Finals..Pictured: British Professional Boxer Daniel Dubois watches his brother....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31693698)

“It was good to have him turning up. He was superb with the kids and a really nice fella.

“We talk about boxers from years ago and for them to physically see someone like him in the flesh was great.

“He signed t-shirts and gloves for them and you cannot knock it. They will all be following him now!”

BOXING - England Boxing Championship Quarter Finals..Pictured: Prince Dubois (Green) (Junior Under 70kg) - Repton...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31693695)

Dubois had been set for a big ‘Battle of Britain’ title fight with fellow undefeated fighter Joe Joyce at London’s O2 arena on April 11, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic it has now been moved back to July 11.

The man nicknamed ‘Dynamite’ was left disappointed on his way back from Sudbury though, having watched his brother lose his Under-70kg fight.

Sudbury’s Scott Stannard had been originally due to fight in his quarter-final on the show but a withdrawal on his side of the draw had led him to receive a bye to the semi-finals in Liverpool later this month, which have now been suspended.

Anderson had lined up an exhibition fight for him but an illness left him without a fight.

BOXING - England Boxing Championship Quarter Finals..Pictured: Ellie Matter (School Girls) - Sudbury ABC...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31693630)

Fellow home fighter Ellie Mateer made it as far as the ring for her exhibition bout, only to then see her opponent withdraw before she entered it.

“It was disappointing. She was too scared to get in the ring,” said Anderson.

The show was an Eastern Counites versus London area quarter-finals with a number of hygiene measures put in place to ensure it did not have to be postponed.

